Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.37 Million Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kellanova alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kellanova by 27.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,061,000 after buying an additional 1,051,922 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,939,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 738.6% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 420,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after acquiring an additional 370,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,607,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,670,000 after acquiring an additional 345,830 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $61.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $4,360,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,542,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,003,649.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $53,047,474. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.