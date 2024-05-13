Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.43 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 104.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $315.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.77. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $322.95.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

