Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in AptarGroup by 1,063.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 117.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ATR opened at $148.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.77. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $111.63 and a one year high of $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,334 shares of company stock worth $6,467,171 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ATR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATR

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.