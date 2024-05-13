Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,127 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after buying an additional 850,940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 865.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,576 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 610,051 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,182,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $11,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $33.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.60 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 877,280 shares of company stock worth $26,212,305. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

