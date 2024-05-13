Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $213,877,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 441,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,258,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 84,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31 and a beta of 0.35. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $54.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

