Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 3,347 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Endava worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAVA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 4,429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Endava in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Endava from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $81.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.07 million. Endava had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

