Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,689 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth $24,669,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AECOM by 868.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 128,728 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in AECOM by 6.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,628,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,233,000 after buying an additional 105,454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AECOM by 13.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,231,000 after buying an additional 100,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,454,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $93.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,033.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently -977.67%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

