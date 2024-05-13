Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Super Micro Computer Stock Performance
NASDAQ SMCI opened at $798.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $941.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.31. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.69 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00.
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
