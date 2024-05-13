Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Barclays upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $798.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $941.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.31. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.69 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

