Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 143,328 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 143,328 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 71.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cognex by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Cognex Price Performance

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $46.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

