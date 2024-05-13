Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 16,031 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,031 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,027,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,013,000 after buying an additional 288,287 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,295,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,180,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 96.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 200,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after buying an additional 98,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 42.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after buying an additional 83,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $89.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.61. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

