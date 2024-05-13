Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 720 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $286.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.32 and a 1 year high of $288.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.