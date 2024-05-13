NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $321.50

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 321.50 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 320.95 ($4.03), with a volume of 37296953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319.30 ($4.01).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.15) price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.89) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.39) to GBX 290 ($3.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.77) to GBX 325 ($4.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 309.38 ($3.89).

Get Our Latest Report on NWG

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 274 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 234.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 679.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,617.02%.

Insider Activity at NatWest Group

In other news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £481.77 ($605.24). 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.