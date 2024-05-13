Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genpact (NYSE:G)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Genpact Price Performance

G opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.83. Genpact has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,845,000 after acquiring an additional 218,526 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Genpact by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,971,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,697,000 after acquiring an additional 623,794 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Genpact by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,002,000 after purchasing an additional 725,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,448,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

