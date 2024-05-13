Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,157,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,503.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80,420 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,662,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,256,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $136.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $148.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $148,117.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,279.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,782,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

