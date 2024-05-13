New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,253 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Deluxe worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 893.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 63.2% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 173,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,142.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Shares of DLX stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.48. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

