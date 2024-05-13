Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Newmont by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $935,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.35.

Newmont Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NEM opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -37.45%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.