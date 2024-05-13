Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $983.00

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 983 ($12.35) and last traded at GBX 982 ($12.34), with a volume of 88925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 966 ($12.14).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.22) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Next 15 Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Next 15 Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £980.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,932.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 910.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 845.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Next 15 Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,000.00%.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

