Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $22.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PYCR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PYCR

Paycor HCM Stock Down 1.8 %

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.