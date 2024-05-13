Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Down 15.5% in April

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
PERI opened at $11.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $566.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
