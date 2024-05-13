Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

PLYA stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $300.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,534,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,946,611.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $324,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,485.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,534,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,946,611.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,915 shares of company stock valued at $604,222. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

