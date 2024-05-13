POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Holdings Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 187.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the third quarter valued at $254,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

NYSE PKX opened at $72.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.42 and a 1-year high of $133.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.73.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 2.09%. Analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.4683 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

