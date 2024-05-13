Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Prestige Wealth Stock Down 6.4 %
NASDAQ PWM opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80. Prestige Wealth has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.
About Prestige Wealth
