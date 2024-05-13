Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Prestige Wealth Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ PWM opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80. Prestige Wealth has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

