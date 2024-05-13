Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Provident Financial Services worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,261,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 60,765 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 33.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.50 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

