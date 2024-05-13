Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Decreased by Northland Capmk (NYSE:HY)

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 10th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HY. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Thursday.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $77.61 on Monday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.