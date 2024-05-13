Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Decreased by Northland Capmk (NYSE:HY)

Posted by on May 13th, 2024

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HYFree Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 10th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HY. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HY

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $77.61 on Monday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.