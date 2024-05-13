Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Ready Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ready Capital

Ready Capital Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $8.37 on Friday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.34%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 74.53%.

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,967.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,150 shares of company stock valued at $148,280. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at $950,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 779,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 60,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.