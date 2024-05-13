Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,310 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,922,000 after acquiring an additional 618,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Regions Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,086,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Regions Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,761,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,045 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

