Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $852.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,282 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 65,484 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.