Renew (LON:RNWH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,006.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,006 ($12.64) and last traded at GBX 1,002.56 ($12.59), with a volume of 16209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,004 ($12.61).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 923.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 858.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £793.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,701.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is 3,050.85%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

