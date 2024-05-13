ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ResMed alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in ResMed by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,828 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD opened at $213.82 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $237.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.