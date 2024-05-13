Robert W. Baird Cuts Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $270.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $282.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.9 %

CRL stock opened at $228.12 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.97 and its 200 day moving average is $226.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 109,275 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,703,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,396,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.