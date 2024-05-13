Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,063 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,063 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,966,000 after buying an additional 1,463,820 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,856,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

Get Our Latest Report on NTLA

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.