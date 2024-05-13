Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 234,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 192,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Friday.

Sera Prognostics Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of SERA stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,843.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sera Prognostics

In related news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 38,899 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $364,483.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,934.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sera Prognostics news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 38,899 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $364,483.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 908,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,934.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Boniface sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $204,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,654.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,514. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth $174,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

Featured Articles

