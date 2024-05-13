ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns Outperform Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $830.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $808.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

NOW stock opened at $729.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $748.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $720.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $446.65 and a 12-month high of $815.32.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,868 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after buying an additional 49,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.