Short Interest in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Declines By 16.0%

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

RMT opened at $9.45 on Monday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $9.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 846.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

