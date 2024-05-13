Short Interest in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Declines By 15.6%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,030,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 82,950,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 495,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,159.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,475,482 shares of company stock worth $20,101,811 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,148,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,786,000 after buying an additional 830,889 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Snap by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,887,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,868,000 after purchasing an additional 274,176 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Snap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,267,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,666,000 after purchasing an additional 327,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $110,103,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNAP

Snap Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:SNAP opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Snap has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.