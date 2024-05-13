Short Interest in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Declines By 15.5%

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $146.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $147.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $10,759,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,430,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 518.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 61,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

