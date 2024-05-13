Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Short Interest Update

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 191,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

SKYH opened at $12.26 on Monday. Sky Harbour Group has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 213.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sky Harbour Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 8,485.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103,098 shares during the period. Sky Harbour Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Caprock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Caprock Group LLC owned about 1.68% of Sky Harbour Group worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

