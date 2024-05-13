SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Short Interest Update

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in SP Plus by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 4.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 309,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SP. TheStreet cut shares of SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SP Plus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $53.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that SP Plus will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

