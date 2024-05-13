Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Wolfspeed worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at $126,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOLF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair cut Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

