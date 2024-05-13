Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after buying an additional 835,290 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 778,034 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 939,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,067,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 348.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 294,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,174,000 after purchasing an additional 228,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 561,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,676,000 after buying an additional 152,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $49.47 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $315.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

See Also

