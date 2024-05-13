Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.
MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ MTSI opened at $101.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.33. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.65.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.
