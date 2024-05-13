Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of RLI worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get RLI alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLI. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RLI by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in RLI by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in RLI by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $148.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.71. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.20.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 14.92%.

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.