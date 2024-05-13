Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Varonis Systems worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,608,000 after buying an additional 180,082 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 34.6% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,160,000 after acquiring an additional 919,334 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,252,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,321,000 after acquiring an additional 205,105 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,846,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,424,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 329,045 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $985,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,552.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $985,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,263 shares in the company, valued at $973,552.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

