Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Wayfair worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE W opened at $70.72 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $90.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wayfair

Insider Activity

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $682,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,522.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,664 shares of company stock worth $5,449,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.