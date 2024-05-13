Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Sealed Air worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Sealed Air by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.