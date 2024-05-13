Swiss National Bank Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Polaris worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PII. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Polaris by 536.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,286.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.27.

Polaris Price Performance

Polaris stock opened at $87.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.65. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

