Swiss National Bank Has $10.46 Million Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Element Solutions worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,390,000 after acquiring an additional 188,350 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 280,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 183,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,730,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after buying an additional 45,752 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 47.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,362,000 after buying an additional 1,412,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $32,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

