Swiss National Bank Has $10.66 Million Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Flowserve worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,745,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 270.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 464,667 shares in the last quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,976,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 283.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Flowserve by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,065,000 after purchasing an additional 246,636 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $49.59 on Monday. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $49.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

