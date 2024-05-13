Swiss National Bank Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Cadence Bank worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Bank by 952.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CADE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:CADE opened at $29.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $31.45.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

