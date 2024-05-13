Swiss National Bank Has $10.74 Million Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Bank OZK worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OZK stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

